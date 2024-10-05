Tren de Aragua Gang ‘Enforcer’ Arrested with 19 Suspected Members, Say San Antonio Police Chief

A multi-agency raid on an apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas, led to the arrest of a known Tren de Aragua gang enforcer, according to San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus. Police arrested four other confirmed TdA gang members and 15 suspected members.

Following multiple complaints from an apartment complex on the city’s north side, San Antonio police officers, Texas Department of Public Safety Anti-Gang Unit officers, Homeland Security Investigations special agents, the FBI, and U.S. Border Patrol agents raided the apartment complex early on Saturday, MySA.com reported. The complaints involved alleged gang activity in the area of human trafficking, narcotics, and threats to apartment employees.

“We had information that members of the transnational gang, Tren de Aragua, were in control of the area and committing various crimes,” Chief McManus said during a press conference. “SAPD officers and Texas DPS troopers cleared nearly 300 vacant apartments at the complex this morning.”

The chief said they took 20 individuals into custody. “One TdA member is confirmed to be an enforcer for that gang,” McManus added.

The chief stated that 15 individuals are being held on immigration detainers. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers took custody of the four confirmed TdA gang members.

“We assure the community and members of the public that we are committed to their safety, and we are on top of this TDA issue that has seems to have become very public lately,” McManus stated.

The chief said this is not the last TdA gang enforcement on their horizon. ”

“We’re on to you, we’re coming for you, and we know where you are,” McManus told reporters.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded to the police action, saying, “We will not tolerate this gang in Texas,” on a social media post.

During a recent interview with Breitbart Texas, Governor Abbott said, “Our goal is to make sure we find them, identify them, locate them, arrest them, and lock them up.”

Breitbart also spoke with Texas Congressman Chip Roy on the subject of TdA gang members. The congressman said this is one of the consequences of the open border policies implemented at the direction of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

In a social media post on Saturday, Roy thanked the law enforcement officers involved in arresting the TdA gang members.

