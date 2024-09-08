CHIP ROY: Biden-Harris Border Invasion Transforming America

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) compiled a comprehensive report entitled Invading America — How the Biden-Harris Border Crisis is Fundamentally Transforming the United States. Roy told Breitbart Texas the report details broad aspects of the border crisis and illustrates how the policies of the Biden-Harris administration is destroying American sovereignty and endangering both American citizens and migrants.

The Texas congressman told Breitbart that it is hard for anyone to grasp the full impact of the border crisis, so he had his team compile information on subjects including the scope and consequences of the open border policies implemented at the direction of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“The average American has no idea, the average congressman has no idea,” Roy explained. “As much as I pay attention to this, keeping up with it all is impossible.”

“Our goal was to compile this information in one place and provide perspective on the key issues of the border security crisis,” he continued.

America Invaded – How the Biden-Harris Border Crisis is Fundamentally Transforming the United States

“This document lays out the breadth and depth of the continuing damage to our country – which has morphed from a strong nation built on the rule of law that welcomes immigrants in accordance with that law, to a lawless, dangerous, and unrecognizable collection of individuals without common bond,” Roy wrote in a statement announcing the report. “This document makes clear the need for immediate legislative reforms and executive action to save America.”

Roy’s America Invaded report takes a detailed look into the following topics regarding the scope and consequences of the Biden-Harris border crisis:

The unprecedented volume of border crossing and release of migrants into the United States

The volume of migrant crossings, making it impossible for Border Patrol agents to do their jobs

Dead, injured, and endangered Americans due to the trafficking of fentanyl, the impact of crime, and terrorists and other dangerous foreign nationals freely entering the United States

How the actions of the Biden-Harris administration empowered the Mexican drug cartels

The cost to states and taxpayers being forced to provide lodging, healthcare, and education for massive numbers of migrants

Lucrative payments to hundreds of NGOs to shelter, feed, provide healthcare, transportation, and legal services to migrants released into the U.S.

The inhumanity of the Biden-Harris border policies leading to the abuse, endangerment, and record numbers of deaths of migrants

The trafficking and abuse of unaccompanied migrant children

The remaking of America

The impact of the crisis on elections

“Radical progressive Democrats have caused the worst border crisis in recent history, and the flames have spread to almost every state and locality in the nation,” Roy wrote in the report’s summary. He called on Congress to take action, explaining the benefits of the Republican H.R. 2, Secure Border Act, passed by the House and the SAVE Act. He also addressed what he calls “unserious proposals” put forward by the Senate that “would have codified the invasion, forcing the American people to accept millions of illegal alien releases into the country each year while keeping most pull factors intact.

“We cannot shrug our shoulders and hope the next presidential administration, or a miracle will end the border crisis and its impacts,” Roy’s report concludes. “We have countless examples of this crisis harming our constituents in different ways to motivate us to secure the border once and for all. Now is the time to fight. Now is the time to do what we said we were going to do in Congress: secure the border and take back our country.”