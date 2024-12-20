Texas Places Billboards in Mexico Warning Migrants of Rape by Smugglers

Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched a billboard campaign in Mexico and Central America, warning of the consequences of illegal migrants to the Lone Star State. One billboard asks migrant parents, “How much did you pay to have your daughter raped?”

“Today, we’re here to talk about a new campaign to deter illegal immigration into Texas,” Governor Abbott told reporters in Eagle Pass. “Yesterday, we began putting up dozens of billboards throughout Mexico and Central America. They give potential illegal immigrants thinking of leaving their home country – and those already on the way – a realistic picture of what will happen to them on their journey or if they illegally cross into Texas.”

Ranchers Kimberly and Martin Wall, Texas Association Against Sexual Assault CEO Rose Luna, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Freeman Martin, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks joined Abbott in Eagle Pass for the announcement.

View the full billboard campaign here.

“These billboards tell the horror stories of human trafficking,” Abbott explained. “They implore those people in Central America to consider the violent, horrific realities of what will happen to the women and children they bring with them.”

The State of Texas purchased more than 40 billboards and strategically placed them throughout Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. The campaign is designed to warn migrants of the danger of the journey and the legal consequences of entering Texas illegally.

Texas Association Against Sexual Assault CEO Rose Luna joined Governor Abbott in Eagle Pass to express her support of the campaign aimed at reducing attacks on women and girls.

“There is a largely unspoken sexual assault crisis impacting women and children migrating to the Texas border,” Rose Luna stated. “Acknowledging this issue and its profound impact on survivors is not just crucial—it is our responsibility.”

South Texas Rancher Kimberly Wall added, “There have been several rape trees and lots of women who have been found beaten and raped in front of our house and left to die It makes you terrified to go out of your own house and enjoy your own property.”

“I know my husband has found three different rape trees and burned them down,” Wall continued. “You don’t know if you’ll be attacked by one of the men hiding in the brush. We all want a better life for everybody.”

The governor’s office stated that Spanish-language billboards are placed strategically throughout Central America and Mexico. Billboards in other languages, including Arabic, Chinese, and Russian, were placed in northern Mexico along the Texas-Mexico border.

In recent months, Texas has experienced a surge in the apprehension of Special-Interest Aliens, particularly in the Eagle Pass area of operations.