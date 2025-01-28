Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem joined Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and officers on the streets of New York City. The newly sworn DHS secretary said she was in New York to get the “dirtbags off the streets.”

Noem spoke to a gathering of ICE, Secret Service, U.S. Marshals Service, and NYPD Special Ops agents and officers during an operational briefing on Tuesday morning in New York City. In a video posted on X this morning, Noem said the team is “getting the dirtbags off the streets.”

During the briefing, the DHS secretary, wearing bulletproof tactical gear, thanked “the brave officers involved.”

In a social media post just after 5:00 a.m., Noem shared video footage of officers walking an individual to a parked car. The video shows the arrest of a migrant with criminal charges.

“Just now. Enforcement operation in NYC. Criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges is now in custody – thanks to @ICE. Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets,” Noem said in the caption:

DHS later shared the video and added to Noem’s message, writing, “We will not rest till American communities are safe. America is no longer a safe haven for violent criminals.”

As President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts sweep the nation, ICE said its officers arrested 956 illegal aliens on Sunday alone, per Breitbart News.

It is important to note that the Senate confirmed Noem on Saturday. She has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration work to secure the nation’s border.

“We are doing this right – doing exactly what President @realDonaldTrump promised the American people – making our streets safe. Live this AM from NYC. I’m on it,” Noem wrote in an earlier post on Tuesday:

Officers have been targeting criminal illegal aliens across the nation, with so-called “sanctuary city” New York City being one of them.

“Border czar Tom Homan oversaw a raid Sunday in Chicago and DHS said on Monday that it has removed and returned 7,300 illegal immigrants in the first week of the administration. Deportation flights have gone to Mexico, Jordan, Brazil and El Salvador,” the Fox article said.

In a social media post on Monday, Noem said her mission is to keep America safe.

“Under my leadership, @DHSgov will protect the American people with integrity and honesty,” she wrote:

“President Trump is putting Americans’ safety FIRST,” Noem stated.

DHS officials posted a report indicating that during the first week of the Trump administration, 7,300 criminals illegally in the United States were removed from the U.S.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.

Breitbart News’ Amy Furr contributed to this report.