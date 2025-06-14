REPORT: Gov. Walz Appointed Alleged Assassin of Minnesota House Speaker to Workforce Board

Following the alleged identification by Minnesota police of Vance Luther Boelter as a suspect in the assassination of Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman and her husband, reports indicate that Governor Tim Walz appointed the man to the state’s Workforce Development Board in 2019.

Reports indicate the shooter has been identified as Vance Luther Bolter. Bolter was appointed by Governor Walz to the Workforce Development Board in 2019 and by then-Governor Mark Dayton to the Workforce Development Council in 2016.

The New York Post reports the alleged killer had “No Kings” fliers in the vehicle he left behind at Hoffman’s home.

The Post report states:

Vance Luther Boelter allegedly posed as a police officer when he shot Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home early Saturday, leaving them seriously injured before moving on to former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman’s house — where he is believed to have slaughtered her and her husband, sources told The Post.

The Daily Mail also reported the link between Vance and Boelter.

During a Saturday press conference, Governor Walz said:

We’re here today because an unspeakable tragedy has unfolded in Minnesota. My good friend and colleague, Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed this morning in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination. Our state lost a great leader, and I lost the dearest of friends. Speaker Hortman was someone who served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, humor and a sense of service. She was a formidable public servant, a fixture and a giant in Minnesota. She woke up every day determined to make this state a better place. She is irreplaceable and will be missed by so many.

A manhunt is underway for the alleged attacker. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.

The Star-Tribune reported that police are asking people to avoid the planned statewide “No Kings protests. “Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution,” the Minnesota State Patrol official stated. That event has since been canceled, Breitbart reported.