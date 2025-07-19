REPORTS: Trump Offers $50K Bonus to Re-Sign Former ICE Agents

The Trump administration is reportedly offering former ICE agents “reinlistment” bonuses of up to $50,000 if they come back to the agency. Many ICE agents and officers left the organization during the chaos of the prior administration.

“You served the United States of America with distinction and honor. Now, your country calls upon you to serve once more,” ICE officials wrote in an email obtained and published by the New York Post. “By returning to ICE, you are providing an honorable, indispensable service to our nation.”

Funding for the bonuses is coming from the recently passed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act (BBB),” the Post states.

The Post wrote:

ICE is offering a signing bonus of $10,000 upon returning to service; another $10,000 bonus for those who submit applications by Aug. 1; and annual $10,000 bonuses, for up to three years, for those who take part in Operation Return to Service.

The agency will also reportedly allow returning employees to retain their pension payments and benefits if they return to “active duty.”

The BBB provided ICE with an additional $75B in funding for the expanded deportation mission that is currently underway across the nation.

During the BBB signing ceremony, Trump said the bill allows ICE to “significantly”expand its team. Part of this expansion will start “with bringing back our former colleagues,” the president said.

The agency established a “Return to Mission” website to provide information to former employees who may be interested in rejoining the agency.

“Your country is calling upon you to serve. Due to the prior administration’s disastrous immigration policies, the men and women of ICE now face unprecedented challenges,” the website states. “You are critically needed to secure our communities and uphold our laws.”

The offer is extended to Enforcement and Removal Operations deportation officers and Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

Details about bonuses and compensation packages can be found in the Q&A section.