ICE Sweep in Sanctuary California: 10,000 Criminal Aliens Arrested, Including 14‑Conviction Repeat Offender

DHS officials announced the milestone of 10,000 criminal aliens being arrested in the sanctuary city of Los Angeles. These include many violent criminal aliens, including a woman who had 14 previous convictions. Others arrested include illegal aliens with charges or convictions for murder, drug dealing, sexual offenses, and other criminal offenses.

Immigration enforcement teams surged in Los Angeles this week and arrested multiple criminal aliens who made the DHS “Worst of the Worst” list. The arrests included a repeat offender from Mexico with 14 prior convictions who California’s sanctuary laws had shielded. DHS officials say the continuing sweeps expose how sanctuary policies protect violent criminals until federal agents intervene.

“Sanctuaries like California RELEASE criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets to victimize more innocent Americans. For example, ICE arrested Ana Lizbeth Lopez-De Reyes who has FOURTEEN CRIMINAL CONVICTIONS including cruelty toward a child, burglary, fraud, and hit-and-run. We are calling on sanctuary politicians to stop this madness and turn criminals over to ICE,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin (Emphasis from DHS included). “Other criminal illegal aliens arrested yesterday include pedophiles, abusers, and other violent thugs.

In addition to Lopez-De Reyes, immigration teams also arrested more members of the “Worst of the Worst” club. These include:

Darwin Antonio Chicas-Amaya, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of molestation of a minor in Marion, Indiana. Aleksandr Baiturin, a criminal illegal alien from Russia, convicted of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm in Los Angeles, California. Juan Garza-De Leon, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assault on a family/house member impeding breath/circulation in Harris County, Texas. Constantino Sanchez-Nepomuseno, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in the U.S. Southern District Court of Mississippi.

“Americans can now see the dirtbags we are removing from their communities on wow.dhs.gov. 70% of ICE arrest are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.”