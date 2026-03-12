Hollywood Celebrities Get Increased Oscars Security After FBI Warns of Possible Iranian Drone ‘Surprise Attack’

Oscars security will be enhanced this Sunday as the FBI, LAPD, and other agencies, work together to shield the star-studded event from a possible Iranian drone attack.

On March 11, 2026, ABC News reported an FBI alert which said:

We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran….We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.

In response to the alert, Oscars executive producer Raj Kapoor told Variety:

We want everybody who is coming to this show, who is witnessing the show, who is even a fan of the show, when they’re standing outside the barricades. We want everybody to feel safe, protected, and welcome. It’s our job as a producing team to make sure that that translates, and that really comes down to us with this very tight relationship, and we have a whole other team of support. It’s something that we don’t take lightly and we take a lot of responsibility for.

Kapoor noted that his team has “the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration.” Rolling Stone noted that Kapoor also pointed out “the Academy has one of the ‘best teams in the business,’ including ‘[the] security team.'”

NBC Los Angeles noted that as of Wednesday, the LAPD indicated there was “no credible or uncredible threat against the Dolby Theatre where Hollywood’s biggest night is set to take place.”

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “While security will be increased at the Oscars again this year, security at the celebrity-filled awards show has always been robust in the past as well.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.