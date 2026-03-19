POLICE: Iraq‑Born Naturalized Citizen Entered Texas Elementary School Armed and in Tactical Gear; Judge Released with Ankle Monitor, Low Bond

HOUSTON, Texas — An armed man dressed in full tactical gear slipped through an unlatched door into Zwink Elementary School last week, confronting front‑office staff while wearing a holstered handgun, a taser, and a load‑bearing vest before walking out and driving away, according to a newly filed complaint. A Texas judge rejected the prosecutors’ request for a $150,000 bond and set bail at $75,000. The defendant promptly paid the bond and was released with an ankle monitor.

The criminal complaint obtained by Breitbart Texas identifies the suspect as 39‑year‑old Kyle Najm Chris, also known as Muhi Mohanad Najm, an Iraqi-born naturalized U.S. citizen, who investigators say bypassed the school’s access‑control system after another visitor failed to latch the exterior door. Prosecutors asked a magistrate judge to set bond at $150,000, but Judge Andrew Martin reduced the amount to $75,000, and 262nd District Court Judge Lori Chambers Gray (D) later imposed additional conditions, including a GPS ankle monitor, a prohibition on firearms, and a requirement that Chris stay at least 200 feet away from any school.

The criminal complaint alleges that a school employee confronted the then-unidentified male who was dressed in “full green military or tactical law enforcement style attire.” The attire included a “load-bearing tactical vest,” a taser, and a holstered handgun. The witness also reported that the man wore two shoulder patches that resembled those worn by Houston Police Department officers, but they could not be confirmed as belonging to any agency, investigators stated.

A photo, reportedly posted on Instagram by Chris and revealed by the Dallas Express News, shows him wearing tactical gear and patches similar to those described by the witness.

The witness said she confronted the man about how he got into the school. He responded that he entered through an unlatched front door shortly after a parent left the building. The man then asked if there was armed security on the premises. The school employee asked the man for identification. He responded that he did not have identification. The man then left the school and drove away in a dark blue Dodge Charger.

Klein Independent School District police contacted Texas Department of Public Safety special agents, who identified the man by facial recognition and a Texas Driver License photo as Kyle Najm Chris. Investigators also used a Flock camera database to identify the Dodge Charger driven by the suspect. The vehicle was registered to Houston Private Officers, LLC. Law enforcement databases connected the vehicle to Mohanad Muhi. Database images confirmed that this was an alias for Chris.

Court records reveal that the suspect was born in Iraq with the name Muhi Mohanad Najm. It is not clear at this time when and how he came to the United States, but in August 2022, he became a naturalized citizen, and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas granted a name change to Kyle Najm Chris.

Breitbart Texas contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials for additional information about Chris’s immigration and naturalization history. A response was not received by press time.

Investigators confirmed that Chris previously held an armed security officer license that expired in August 2025. He currently holds an unarmed Private Investigator license, which expires this week. Officials confirmed Chris is not employed by the Klein ISD or any other law enforcement agency.

Klein ISD officials waited more than 24 hours to notify parents of the incident at Zwink Elementary School, according to a report by Fox 26 Houston. School officials released the following statement:

From the moment the individual left the front office, we were actively working with multiple law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend this individual. Sending a public notification during that window could have jeopardized those efforts, tipped off the suspect, and delayed the arrest. Law enforcement had the individual under constant surveillance today, and out of an abundance of caution, additional security measures were in place on campus, including increased police presence. Law enforcement had full awareness and command of the situation.

Officials say the delay was a “tactical decision” to not tip off Chris that he had been identified while police searched for him. The school district police worked with the FBI and Texas DPS investigators to find the suspect. Officials said he was “under constant surveillance” until police could safely arrest him at his home, Fox 26 added.

The Zwink Elementary incident lands amid a string of recent attacks carried out by foreign‑born, Muslim, naturalized U.S. citizens since the Iran war began—incidents that, while not officially linked by federal authorities, have heightened public concern about lone‑actor violence during the conflict. The similarities across these cases have fueled growing alarm among parents and security analysts who see a pattern federal officials have yet to publicly acknowledge.

Breitbart News Sports Editor Dylan Gwinn has three children enrolled in Klein ISD. Gwinn took exception to Judge Gray’s decision, a Democrat, to release the suspect on a low bond that was half the amount prosecutors requested.

“It’s inconceivable to me that after all the school shootings we’ve had in this country and the attacks by two other Muslims at schools in Michigan and Virginia, a judge would allow this man to simply go home,” Gwinn stated. “Who cares if he has an ankle monitor? This person appeared to be willing to murder children in cold blood and, presumably, sacrifice his own life in the process.”

“My kids would be far safer with that animal sitting behind bars in a prison than they are with him sitting at his house a mile away from where we live, ankle monitor or no ankle monitor,” he added.

Houston criminal defense attorney Gary Polland told Breitbart Texas that Judge Gray is part of a liberal group of judges with a propensity to release suspected criminals, including violent repeat offenders, out on low or PR bonds. He said this is a common practice for these judges to ignore the safety of the community and put criminals back on the streets.

On Sunday, Polland joined a Fox 26 What’s Your Point panel that included this writer and discussed another case where the release of a violent offender led to the alleged murder of an Austin woman. Polland urged viewers to hold these judges accountable.

“It’s truly a testament to the ‘American Dream’ that you can move here from Baghdad, adopt the name of a Navy SEAL hero, and use your new identity to terrorize a building full of children,” independent journalist Heather Giron wrote in a post on Facebook. “Apparently, in Texas, a fraction of the bond is all it takes to turn a potential school shooter into a free man by the weekend. The justice system didn’t just drop the ball, it handed him a VIP pass back to the streets.”

Judge Gray was the target of a “Public Warning” sanction from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct last year after she repeatedly failed to file her findings on a 2018 habeas case involving a murder conviction. The warning stated that the judge who delayed her findings for years was threatened with contempt of court by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

For critics, this warning illustrates a broader pattern: a judge who fails to act with urgency in serious violent‑crime cases and who resists higher‑court directives designed to protect the public. When combined with her reputation for granting low or PR bonds, the sanction reinforces concerns that Judge Gray’s judicial approach prioritizes leniency and delay over community safety, leaving dangerous offenders back on the streets and eroding public confidence in the courts.

The Zwink Elementary School incident has now become a flashpoint for Klein ISD parents who watched an armed intruder walk into an elementary school and walk out of jail the next day. With Judge Gray again under fire for a bond decision critics say puts the community at risk, the outrage in Klein is unlikely to fade anytime soon.