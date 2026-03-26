Comedian Druski Sparks Outrage for Dressing as Erika Kirk In Skit Mocking Widow

Comedian Drew Desbordes, better known as Druski, sparked outrage for dressing as Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk in a skit mocking the widow of slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk.

“How Conservative Women in America act,” Druski wrote in a Wednesday X post, sharing a video montage of himself dressed as Erika Kirk and dancing before spark machines emitting fireworks — among other similar, bizarre clips.

The skit elicited backlash among conservatives — and others — who took to the comment section to call the display “disgusting” and “too far,” reminding the comedian that Erika Kirk’s husband was assassinated just six months ago.

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“Despite her being taunted by smaller creators, we share a responsibility to know when something is too far, her husband actually was killed a few months ago,” independent journalist Dom Lucre wrote. “You can go viral with ease but why does it have to be at the cost of a family this time?”

“This is too far man,” conservative media personality Jon Root echoed. “You were completely disrespectful during NFL Honors & now you’re making fun of Erika Kirk, whose husband was brutally assassinated. This ain’t it.”

“Imagine being a fat piece of shit mocking a widow whose husband was gunned down in cold blood,” a third X user commented, adding, “Go fuck yourself you little fucking retard!”

“The attacks on this poor woman are just evil. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it,” journalist David Harsanyi said.

“Is this a joke? You think this is funny? Making fun of Erika Kirk?” another asked. “You’re a disgusting piece of you know what.”

“I usually find you funny and amusing but the woman you’re parodying here lost her husband in a public assassination,” another X user proclaimed.

Another declared, “What a cruel, cruel, world we live in,” while another wrote, “This ain’t it… this is actually crazy [to be honest]… imma pray for you bro.”

“Of all conservatives women in America, why her?” another inquired, adding, “This woman is till grieving.”

One X user described Druski as “another sad male comedian in drag,” before sarcastically adding, “Nothing screams ‘creative genius’ like a grown man punching down at a widow by mocking her appearance and grief for cheap laughs.”

“Talent so thin you need someone else’s tragedy just to get a giggle,” the X user added. “Erika’s running Turning Point, you’re playing dress-up. Who’s the real joke?”

“Did anyone really think Druski was a good guy?” another asked, adding, “Look at him and what he does. Making fun of widows isn’t too far for him.”

“Tasteless, classless, and missing the funny element,” another X user said. “This isn’t comedy, it’s publicly harassing a widow.”

“Yea, make fun of a woman whose husband was assassinated just six months ago. Real funny,” another echoed.

Leftists, meanwhile, took to the comment section of Druski’s critics’ posts to share still shots from the horrific video footage of Kirk’s murder, as well as memes mocking the free speech martyr’s assassination.

Erika Kirk, who was named CEO of Turning Point USA after her husband’s murder, has had all eyes on her since Kirk’s shocking and horrific on-camera assassination.

Turning Point USA critics — many of whom have just started paying attention to the conservative organization in the wake of Kirk’s murder — often attack TPUSA over emitting spark fountains at its events.

In September, one X user demanded to know “Why are there fireworks at the ‘memorial service’ for Charlie Kirk?”

“Because our staff loves the effect. They see it as one of our event signatures. And most importantly, Charlie loved it,” Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet replied.

“We do not grieve the way the world grieves. We refuse to let the evil that killed Charlie rob us of our joy in remembering his incredible life and legacy,” Kolvet further explained.

Notably, Erika Kirk has found herself in a challenging position, one that makes private grieving difficult as she works to carry forward her late husband’s organization in his memory.

Critics newly exposed to Turning Point USA and unfamiliar with the organization’s long-standing culture now take to social media issuing unabashed attacks against Kirk’s widow — many of them uninformed, due to having just tuned in for the first time.