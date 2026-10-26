Lynch Mob in Mexico Breaks Child Rape, Murder Suspects Out of Jail — One Suspect Beheaded

A lynch mob in southern Mexico took justice into their own hands by storming a local police station, breaking out two men in custody for child rape and murder, and then beating them repeatedly. The lynch mob killed one of the suspects and beheaded him, while the second one is listed as critical in a local hospital.

The incident took place over the weekend in the rural community of Ostuacan, Chiapas, soon after authorities reported the arrest of two men in connection with the murder of 12-year-old Ariana Velasquez and her 47-year-old grandmother Miriam Cruz.

As tensions grew in the region over the perceived lack of justice, Chiapas State Governor Eduardo Ramirez took to social media, asking locals to remain calm and not take matters into their own hands. Ramirez warned that authorities would prosecute anyone who tried to take matters into their own hands.

Despite the warnings, enraged townspeople stormed the police compound and set fire to the door of the building as they broke out the two suspects, only to drag them out to the streets and assault them. Videos shared on social media captured the moment when the townspeople gained entry into the police building.

In the aftermath of the lynching, the Chiapas Attorney General’s Office revealed that the double murder of the females was due to a “personal revenge” but did not disclose any further information on it. Authorities also confirmed the death of one of the suspects, identified as Andres “El Cera”; the second one, identified as Armando “El Melo,” was listed as critical. Local news reports claim that the mob beheaded El Cera.

The case began earlier this week, when authorities in Chiapas received a report of the missing woman and her granddaughter. Four days later, authorities found their bodies. According to information released by the Chiapas Attorney General’s Office, Cruz had her throat slit, while her granddaughter had been raped, strangled to death, and then her head bashed in.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.