Hirono on Breitbart Story: Trump Is ‘Encouraging’ Supporters to Assault People, Behave in a Dangerous Way

Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) reacted to an exclusive Breitbart News Network interview with President Donald Trump.

In the story, when asked about the left fighting hard, Trump said, “You know, the left plays a tougher game, it’s very funny. I actually think that the people on the right are tougher, but they don’t play it tougher. OK? I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump – I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad. But the left plays it cuter and tougher. Like with all the nonsense that they do in Congress … with all this invest[igations]—that’s all they want to do is –you know, they do things that are nasty. Republicans never played this.”

Hirono said, “I think it’s more than an implicit threat. I think it sounds very much to me like he’s encouraging them to engage in something that’s probably illegal such as assaulting people, you know behave in a dangerous way. That sounds like a threat to me. I think it’s appalling.”

