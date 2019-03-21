Beto O’Rourke: America Doesn’t ‘Need Any Walls’ to Solve ‘a Problem We Do Not Have’

Wednesday in New Hampshire, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said there was not a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, therefore “we do not need any walls.”

O’Rourke said, “I’m here to tell you a profoundly positive story from the U.S.-Mexico border. We do not need any walls, 30 billion dollars, 2,000 miles long, 30 feet high. It will not be built on the international boundary line, which is the center line of the Rio Grande river,” he continued. “That wall will be built well into the interior of someone’s ranch, someone else’s farm, someone else’s home to solve a problem we do not have.”

