Coons: I’ll Accept Mueller Report if It Clears Trump on Collusion

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that he will accept the findings of the Mueller report if they exonerate President Trump on the issue of collusion with Russia.

Co-host Ed Henry asked, “If this report essentially clears the president, and I use the word if, on the question of collusion with Russia, will you accept the findings?”

Coons responded, “Yes, I will. … I’ve said all along that whatever he reaches in terms of a conclusion, I will accept.”

