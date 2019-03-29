Ocasio-Cortez: I Did Not Expect GOP to Make ‘Total Fools of Themselves’ with Green New Deal Attacks

Friday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) commented on the Republican blowback to her so-called Green New Deal proposal.

After playing several video clips of Republicans linking her proposal to socialism and criticizing the cost, host Chris Hayes asked if she expected the “24-hour AOC and GND” obsession on conservative media.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Well, I mean, it is next level. I didn’t expect them to make total fools of themselves.”

She added, “Frankly, I expected a little more nuance and a little more concerned trolling.”

