Sanders: ‘You’re Going to Pay More in Taxes’ with Medicare for All, But Most Will ‘End Up Paying Less for Health Care’

During a town hall on the Fox News Channel on Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that under Medicare for all, “You’re going to pay more in taxes.” He added that “the overwhelming majority of people are going to end up paying less for health care.”

Co-host Martha MacCallum asked Sanders about Medicare for all increasing taxes.

Sanders responded that this question omits that “You’re not going to pay any health insurance premiums.”

He added, “Look, health care is not free.”

Sanders further stated that health care will “be free at the point of when you use it, okay?”

He further explained, “Let’s just say, hypothetically, you are self-employed, and you’ve got a husband and two kids, okay? Family of four. You know how much that family is paying today for health care? $28,000 a year. We’re spending $11,000 per person. We’re saying to that family of four, you ain’t going to pay that 28,000. You’re not paying any more premiums. You’re not paying any more co-payments. You’re not paying any more deductibles. How’s that? 28,000 you’re not paying, but does that mean you’re not going to pay something? Of course it does. You’re going to pay more in taxes.”

Sanders concluded, “[A]re people going to pay more in taxes? Yes. But at the end of the day, the overwhelming majority of people are going to end up paying less for health care. Because they’re not paying premiums, co-payments, and deductibles.”

