House Ways and Means Dem Doggett: ‘It Will Be Necessary’ to Hold Mnuchin and IRS Head in Contempt over Trump’s Taxes

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” House Ways and Means Committee member Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) predicted that the committee’s subpoena for President Trump’s tax returns will not be complied with, and “it will be necessary” to hold Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig in contempt.

Doggett said, “I think that when we don’t have compliance next week, that it will be necessary to move to hold both the treasury secretary and the IRS commissioner in contempt. I hope that can be done promptly. We need to move this along. We need to send a clear message that this is just not all talk and smoke and mirrors, but we’re serious about getting this information.”

