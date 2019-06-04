Fox News Channel’s Brazile: Russia Was a ‘Major Factor’ in Hillary Clinton Losing to Donald Trump

Tuesday, Fox Business Network host Neil Cavuto clashed with former Democratic National Committee chairwoman and Fox News contributor Donna Brazile over her comments that Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election in part due to Russian meddling.

Brazile said, “I’m saying that Russia played a role in 2016, and I say while there are other factors that led to Secretary Clinton falling short of the 270 electoral votes, yes, I do believe that Russia was a major factor in the debacle in 2016.”

She continued, “Before he deleted the tweet he put out about Russia’s hope, the Russians sought to help Donald Trump and defeat Hillary Clinton. There’s other factors that led to Secretary Clinton not getting 270 electoral votes. I push back on those that don’t believe that the interference caused havoc and created chaos. A foreign country that sought to influence the elections, they should have been reported. I became chair of the Democratic party for the second time in my life—interim chair—as a result of the hacking. It’s time we put our Constitution ahead of partisan politics.”

After Cavuto brought up her comments, Brazile said, “When I talk, I speak for myself. I don’t need you or anybody else to interpret what I said.”

She added, “I do believe that Russia is one of the major, factor-wise, why she’s not in the White House. But there are other mitigating factors, and I said that as well.”

