Speaker Mike Johnson complained about “frivolous character assassination” in the House of Representatives after Democrats ensured the gavel remained in his hands Wednesday evening.

“Hopefully this is the end of the personality politics and the frivolous character assassination that has defined 118th Congress. It’s regrettable,” Johnson said, per Politico’s Olivia Beavers.

Johnson was saved by 163 Democrats who voted to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) motion to vacate Johnson from the chair–effectively blocking a vote on whether to oust him from the speakership.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) moved to table Greene’s motion immediately after she triggered it, as Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye noted:

Jeffries and his leadership team had promised they would deliver the votes to save Johnson, but their promise did not extend beyond an initial tabling vote. Greene, her partner Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), or any other Republican can force another vote, a prospect Democrats have not tipped their hand as to how they would respond.

The final vote tally was 359-43 and included ten Republicans who did not vote. Eleven brave GOP members voted against the successful effort to table the motion:

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ)

Rep. Eric Burleson (R-MO)

Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ)

Rep. Waren Davidson (R-OH)

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)

Rep. Greene

Rep. Massie

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV)

Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL)

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX)

Rep. Vicky Spartz (R-IN)

Massie took to X to say there is “a new paradigm in Congress” after Democrats saved Johnson.

It’s a new paradigm in Congress. Nancy Pelosi, and most republicans voted to keep Uniparty Speaker Mike Johnson. These are the eleven, including myself, who voted NOT to save him. pic.twitter.com/8HnfDQ7lBe — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 8, 2024

“Nancy Pelosi, and most republicans voted to keep Uniparty Speaker Mike Johnson,” he added.