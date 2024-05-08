Trump: Moment for Mike Johnson Removal May Come Soon but Not Now

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement regarding Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) bringing forward a motion to vacate the position of the Speaker of the House, saying that “this is not the time.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Greene for having “spirit” and “fight” and stated that she would “be around” for a while, adding that “at some point,” Republicans in the House may be in a position to file a motion to vacate, but “this is not the time.”

“I absolutely love Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Trump wrote. “She’s got Spirit, she’s got Fight, and I believe she’ll be around, and on our side, for a long time to come. However, right now, Republicans have to be fighting the Radical Left Democrats, and all the Damage they have done to our Country. With a Majority of One, shortly growing to three or four, we’re not in a position of voting on a Motion to Vacate. At some point, we may very well be, but this is not the time.”

Greene filed a motion to vacate the chair in an attempt to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). This came after months of warnings from Greene for Johnson to stop working with the Democrats.

In April, Johnson proposed a $95 billion foreign aid package. The foreign aid package consists of $61 billion for Ukraine, roughly $26 billion for Israel, $9 billion for humanitarian efforts in Gaza, and $8 billion in foreign aid to Taiwan and efforts to counter China’s threat in the Indo-Pacific.

During a press conference on May 1, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) revealed “three betrayals” Johnson had committed that led Greene and Massie to lead a vote to remove him from the speakership.

The three betrayals consisted of the passing of the $1.7 billion, 4,155-page omnibus spending bill, the passing of H.R. 7888, the Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act (RISAA), which reauthorized Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), and Johnson’s scheme of passing aid the $95 billion foreign aid package, which was disguised as being four separate bills rolled into one.

Trump continued to add that Johnson was a “good man who is trying very hard.”

“I also wish certain things were done over the last period of two months, but we will get them done, together,” Trump added. “It is my request that Republicans vote for ‘THE MOTION TO TABLE.’ We WILL WIN BIG – AND IT WILL BE SOON!”

The vote was 359-43, with seven members of the House voting present.

Eleven Republicans voted against the motion to table Greene’s motion to vacate.