Maddow: Dems ‘Out-Thinking Themselves on Impeachment

With the 2020 presidential election around the corner, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow cautioned Democrats against remaining focused on President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

“Late Night” host Seth Myers asked Maddow Tuesday if impeachment is a “fool’s errand.”

Maddow replied that Democrats are “out-thinking themselves” and need to start the impeachment process if they think is guilty of “high crimes and misdemeanors” or else focus on the best candidate to defeat him in 2020.

“I think this is another one of those things where Democrats are sort of out-thinking themselves,” Maddow told Myers. “[I]mpeachment, you sort of can’t really game out what the political impact of impeachment is going to be — that’s not the kind of process impeachment is.”

She added, “If a president commits high crimes and misdemeanors, the way the Congress is supposed to hold him accountable is by opening an impeachment inquiry, doing an investigation and then voting on whether or not they think that it rises to that level. Whether or not that hurts the president, helps the president, hurts the Democrats, helps the Democrats, A, is unknowable and, B, should be beside the point. And if you are doing it for the right reasons I think you are more likely to persuade the country that you’ve done it for the right reasons rather than you having tried to think everybody around a corner in terms of how this is supposed to work out.”

