Amash: Republicans, High-Level Officials Thanked Me for Saying Trump Should Be Impeached

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI), who left the Republican Party earlier this week, said when he came out in favor of impeachment, other “Republicans, high-level officials” contacted him “saying thank you for what you are doing.”

Amash said, “Well, I get people sending me text messages, people calling me saying, ‘Thank you for what you’re doing. Great op-ed.’ When I was discussing impeachment, I had fellow colleagues and other Republicans high-level officials contacting me saying thank you for what you are doing. So there are a lot of Republicans out there saying these things privately but not publicly.”

”And I think that is a problem for our country,” he continued. “It is a problem for the Republican Party. It is a problem for the Democratic Party when people aren’t allowed to speak out. So I think we need the American people to stand up and say, hey, enough is enough. We’ve had with these two parties trying to ram their partisan nonsense down our throat week after week. We want a person to go represent us and be open and represent the entire community.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN