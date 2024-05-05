Two radical climate change alarmist activists were arrested on Saturday after defacing France’s famed Palace of Versailles with orange powder.

In the latest stunt targeting works of art and historic sites, two activists from the Riposte Alimentaire (Food Response) collective threw orange powder throughout the Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles, the Baroque style gallery in the former seat of power for the French monarchy.

According to Le Figaro, citing police sources, the two green activists were arrested and taken into custody by police in Versailles. Fortunately, no permanent damage to the palace or artwork in the gallery was sustained during the incident.

Claiming responsibility for the stunt, the Riposte Alimentaire group said in a statement: “Two citizens involved in the Food Response campaign threw orange powder while running into the famous Hall of Mirrors at the Château de Versailles.

“The Hall of Mirrors is the indecency of a minority which monopolizes power and money while the people die. 350 years later nothing has changed!

“Through this action, Riposte Alimentaire wishes to raise awareness of growing inequalities, allowing a privileged minority to monopolize part of the resources, while the majority of citizens collect the crumbs.”

It is not the first time that the radical green group has targetted historic items, previously claiming responsibility for throwing soup at the “Mona Lisa” in the Louvre Museum in January and then against “Le Printemps” by Claude Monet in the Museum of Fine Arts in Lyon in February.

The tactic has been adopted by various climate activist groups across Europe, such as Just Stop Oil, which sparked outrage by staging a similar soup attack on “Sunflowers” by Vincent van Gogh in Britain’s National Gallery in 2022.

