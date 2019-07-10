Cuccinelli: ICE Raids Are ‘Absolutely Going to Happen’

Ken Cuccinelli on ICE raids: "They're absolutely going to happen. There's approximately a million people in this country w/ removal orders & of course that isn't what ICE will go after in this but that's the pool of people who have been all the way through the due process chain." pic.twitter.com/668Q0om2Eg

While speaking on Wednesday, acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli stated that the ICE raids President Trump has discussed will “absolutely” take place.

Cuccinelli said, “They’re absolutely going to happen. There’s approximately a million people in this country with removal orders, and of course, that isn’t what ICE will go after in this, but that’s the pool of people who have been all the way through the due process chain.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett