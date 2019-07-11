Hirono on Upcoming ICE Raids: ‘This Is, Again, the President Sowing Fear’

During a Thursday appearance on CNN’s ‘New Day,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) reacted to a report that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is set to conduct nationwide raids on illegal immigrants.

Hirono said Trump is “sowing fear” and “terrorizing” communities.

“This is, again, the president sowing fear,” she told host Alisyn Camerota. “He’s terrorizing these communities where the immigrants live because these are not going to be targeted arrests. He’s going to spread a wide net, sowing fear in multiple cities across the country. So, it’s all part of his plan to do everything he can to portray these people as the other and that they deserve all of our cruelty and hatred.”

“I hardly think that this is a picture of law and order where you go in and terrorize entire neighborhoods and communities with these kinds of raids,” Hirono added.

