Manchin on Bill to Get Equal Pay for Women’s Soccer: Just ‘a Matter of Fairness’

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) went on CNN’s “New Day” on Thursday to discuss his bill that would withhold federal funding for the United States to host the 2026 men’s World Cup until the men’s and women’s national soccer teams are paid equally.

Manchin said the bill is about “fairness” for the women’s team, for which he touted their recent success, adding the bill would correct this “injustice.”

“I think it’s just a matter of fairness,” Manchin told host John Berman.

He continued, “All we’re saying is if you’re expecting federal help, which they always do in one way or the other, then we’re going to deny that unless you’ve corrected this injustice.”

