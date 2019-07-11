Ocasio-Cortez: Pelosi Is ‘Absolutely Not’ a Racist

While speaking with CNN Senior Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju on Thursday, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) stated that it is “worth asking why” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is “singling out four individuals” but said that Pelosi is not a racist.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “It’s singling out four individuals. And knowing the media environment that we’re operating in, knowing the amount of death threats that we get, knowing the amount of concentration of tension, I think it’s just worth asking why.”

Raju then asked Ocasio-Cortez if she thinks Pelosi is a racist, and Ocasio-Cortez replied, “No. Absolutely not.”

(h/t Mediaite)

