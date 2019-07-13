Biden on Iraq War: ‘The Mistake I Made Was Trusting President Bush’

During a speech on Saturday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden addressed his vote for the Iraq War and stated that he made a mistake by trusting President George W. Bush.

Biden said, “The mistake I made was trusting President Bush, who gave me his word he was using it for the purpose of getting inspectors in to see what was going on, whether they were producing nuclear weapons.”

Biden also stated, “My mistake was looking a man in the eye who hadn’t lied to me and said, I’m not going to take us to war, this is merely to get inspectors in.”

