Klobuchar on Illegal Immigration: ‘I Don’t Favor Completely Getting Rid of All Criminal Penalties’

In an interview with MSNBC “Kasie DC” host Kasie Hunt, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) addressed her policy on illegal immigration as many of her fellow Democrats fighting for the nomination are for open borders and not enforcing laws on illegal immigrants.

Klobuchar told Hunt she does not believe in having an open border policy and does not “favor” getting rid of all criminal penalties for illegal immigrants.

“We don’t want to have an open border policy and have no criminal penalties,” Klobuchar stated, citing “potential security risks.”

“But, no, I don’t favor completely getting rid of all criminal penalties,” she added.

