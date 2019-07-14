Maxine Waters: Lindsey Graham a ‘Lying Senator,’ ‘Double-Crossed John McCain’

During an appearance Sunday on CNN, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) was asked to react to remarks Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made earlier in the day vowing not to release those detained at the border on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Waters called Graham a “sycophant” of Trump and accused him of turning on the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

“I say that this lying senator who’s basically another sycophant of — basically using his voice to protect the president of the United States — cannot be trusted. We’ve seen how he turned on John McCain. We’ve seen how he’s been kissing up to this president — wanting to be embraced by this president. But he is going to have a great challenge, and we believe that we can get rid of him, also. We can defeat him in the election that’s coming up. I don’t believe him. The average person with any sense of logic does not believe him. He, too, has defined himself and we see how he double-crossed John McCain, who was supposed to be his friend. He is not trustworthy. He’s a liar.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor