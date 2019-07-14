Graham on Border: ‘Not a Concentration Camp’ — ‘AOC and Democrats Are Trying to Break the System’

On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) took on critics of the Trump administration’s handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, which is being overwhelmed by illegal border crossers.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her Democratic colleagues have been a source of that criticism, and some have gone as far as calling the holding facilities “concentration camps.”

Graham pledged those in those facilities were still lawbreakers and that criticism from Ocasio-Cortez and others was an effort to try to “break the system.”

“All of them broke our law,” he said. “Many of them — many of them have done it before, and we’re not going to let them go. This is not a concentration camp that I saw. It is a facility overwhelmed. I’m willing to buy beds for these people, so they will have a better place to get a night’s sleep, but I’m not going to let them go. And AOC and Democrats are trying to break the system so that we let these people go.”

“They came here illegally, 700-and-something adult males, with criminal backgrounds by many of them, repeat offenders who’ve been caught before,” Graham continued. “We’re not going to let them go. And I don’t care if we have to build tents from Texas to Oklahoma. We’re not going to let these people go. They’re going to have their day in court. We’re going to send them back.”

