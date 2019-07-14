Maxine Waters on Trump Tweet: ‘The President Is an Illegitimate Racist Occupying the White House’

Sunday afternoon on CNN, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) slammed President Donald Trump for a tweet his critics are calling “racist.”

In that tweet, Trump suggested “progressive” members of Congress “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Waters said the tweet should not come as a shock to anyone given he is an “illegitimate racist.”

“I am surprised that anyone would be shocked by the racism of this president,” she said. “The president is an illegitimate racist occupying the White House who has defined himself over and over again. Yes, he attacked these four women of color who are members of Congress who have been elected from their districts to come to the Congress of the United States and represent the people in their districts. They are certainly legitimate. He is not. This is a president who’s defined himself as a sexual predator, a liar, a con man. This is a man who has cheated young people who went to the fake university that he set up thinking they were going to become developers, etc. This is a man who lied about the president of the United States, Obama, on this birther movement.”

“But don’t forget, long before he was elected to office, he tried to get the Central Park 5 the death penalty,” she continued. “He wanted them killed even though they were found not to be guilty of the crimes that they were being accused of. So what is it about anybody that we’d be surprised about what he would say or what he does? If there’s anything we should be talking about, it is the lack of the responsibility of the Congress of the United States to impeach him. He needs to be impeached. He has defined himself thoroughly. He is dangerous. He is divisive. And this is someone who does not understand or appreciate the Constitution of the United States of America. He needs to go. We need to be talking about impeachment.”

