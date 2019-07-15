Booker: Trump ‘Fanning the Flames of Racial Violence’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) reacted to President Trump’s tweets about Democratic congresswomen by stating that President Trump is engaging in language that is “clearly bigoted, vile, dangerous” and is “literally fanning the flames of racial violence.”

Booker stated, “My reaction is that this is clearly bigoted, vile, dangerous language. This is a president that’s trafficking in the same kind of toxic tropes that white supremacists use on their platforms, what they proffer to…attack Americans. I never imagined that I would hear language like this coming from a president of the United States. Endangering, frankly, if you look at the kind of white supremacist violent attacks that we’ve seen in this country, he is literally fanning the flames of racial violence.”

