Schumer: No POTUS Has Resorted to Bigotry as Often as Trump – His Tweets ‘Drip with Racism’

During a speech on the Senate floor on Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated President Trump’s tweets about Democratic congresswomen “drip with racism.” And no president “has resorted to open and bald-faced bigotry so often.”

Schumer said, “These lawmakers are women of color. Telling them to ‘go back’ to their countries is one of the oldest and crudest tropes to malign non-white Americans. The president’s comments drip with racism.”

He later added, “My Republican friends, he’s not backing off. Where are you when something this serious, this bigoted, this un-American happens? If you’re saying to yourselves well, he got us our big tax cut, well, he’s taking regulations off big corporations, well, he pulled out of the Paris accords, we have to go along with this racism, you’re making a deal with the devil. It’s so wrong, so wrong. The president of the United States is supposed to bring this country together. It’s clear this president won’t, doesn’t want to, and revels in dividing us. No American president has done this. No American president has resorted to open and bald-faced bigotry so often.”

Schumer also stated that the Senate will introduce a resolution condemning Trump’s comments.

