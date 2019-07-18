AOC: Trump Is ‘Creating a Volatile Environment in This Country for Violent Rhetoric’

Thursday on Capitol Hill, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to President Donald Trump’s Wednesday night rally in which some audience members chanted “send her back” in response to Trump comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Ocasio-Cortez said, “It’s not just about threats to individual members of Congress. But it’s about creating a volatile environment in this country for violent rhetoric, that puts anyone, like Ilhan, anyone who believes in the rights of all people.”

