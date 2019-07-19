GOP Rep. Aderholt: Trump’s Tweets ‘Part of His Personality,’ ‘Why So Many People Across the Country Rally Behind Him’

Although President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been the focal point of controversy, especially now as he has taken on “The Squad,” a foursome of so-called progressive congressional Democrats that include Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) cautions his fellow Republicans on being too down on Trump’s tweets.

During an interview on Huntsville, AL radio’s “The Jeff Poor Show” earlier this week, Aderholt noted the “transition” underway in the Democratic Party and predicted Trump would win reelection in 2020 because if it.

“They’re going through a transition,” Aderholt said. “And you know when it’s really — I think we’re seeing it through the presidential candidates is they’re going further and further to the left, and quite honestly I think they’ve already left the average American behind. So, I think that’s why you’ll see Donald Trump be reelected in the next election. You know, the economy is good.”

He also referenced Trump’s tweets, which he said he sometimes reminds his Republican colleagues the role they play in rally Trump’s support.

“You know, Donald Trump does a lot of tweeting,” he continued. “You know, some of my colleagues, even on the Republican side, said, ‘I wish he wouldn’t do the tweets like that.’ You know, first of all, I remind them — that’s Donald Trump, and that’s part of his personality. If you took away that, you would take away who he is. Second of all, he’s a New Yorker. New Yorkers sort of speak their mind, and you know, the ones that I’ve been around — they’re sort of like that. That’s who he is. And while all of us may not articulate the way he would, that’s what makes Donald Trump Donald Trump. And that’s why so many people across the country rally behind him.”

The Alabama Republican predicted the GOP would ultimately pick up seats in House of Representatives but said the total would vary depending on who the Democrats nominate as their presidential nominee.

“[W]e can definitely make a dent, and I think we will pick up seats in the next election,” Aderholt said. “And I think there is certainly that chance Republicans could pick up the majority. A lot of it will depend on, in my opinion anyway, is who the Democrat nominee will be. If it is Elizabeth Warren or if its Bernie Sanders, then I think it’s even more pick-up for the Republican.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor