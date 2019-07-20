Brooks: Getting Rid of Private Health Insurance Is ‘a Death Knell’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that abolishing private health insurance is “a death knell for any Democratic candidate.”

Brooks said, “I, of course, think Joe Biden’s policy is a better policy. And I just think, politically, it’s better. Because I just don’t think 170 million Americans with their private insurance plans are going to want to give that up. And I happen to think that’s a death knell for any Democratic candidate. To me, the interesting question can be for Democrats to say, hey, all we’ve got to be is neutral to beat this guy. Let’s be neutral. And let’s not get carried away. And that would be a very rational way to conduct this campaign. … It’s not in the spirit of the Democratic Party right now.”

