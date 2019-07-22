GOP Sen. McSally on AOC’s Call to Eliminate DHS: ‘What the Hell Is She Talking About?’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” on Monday, Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for suggesting on Saturday of “reorganizing and getting rid” of the Department of Homeland Security.

McSally pointed to Democrats and their unwillingness to use the legislative process to get at loopholes, which McSally argued were at the heart of the problem.

“First of all, as a 27-year veteran, I was actually in Saudi Arabia on 9/11 – my first reaction to what I heard her say: What the hell is she talking about?” McSally said. “A 9/11-type commission? We need to solve the crisis at the border by closing the loopholes, by fixing the laws that actually the Democrats are refusing to come to the table. She needs to get informed. These ideas are very dangerous.”

