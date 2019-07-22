Hirono: I Hope the American People Call for Impeachment Inquiry After Mueller Testimony

Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said she hoped former special counsel Robert Mueller testimony before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees on Wednesday will convince the American people that the House should begin an impeachment inquiry.

Hirono said,”I think that if the American people — when the American people learn of all of the things that the president did, that, in my view, obstructed justice, but for the Office of Legal Counsel’s opinion that a sitting president cannot be charged or indicted, I hope the American people will realize that Russians interfered with our elections big-time on behalf of President Trump. Two, that this Office of Legal Counsel opinion pretty much prevented any indictment of a sitting president. And third, Mueller said if the president didn’t do anything wrong he would have said so and he did not.”

She added, “So when the American people learn these things I hope people will say they should at least, as I have called for, the House should at least begin an impeachment inquiry.”

