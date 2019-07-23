GOP Sen. Scott: All Around the World ‘People Are Fed Up with Their Government’

Tuesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) commented on former London Mayor Boris Johnson winning the internal vote to become the new leader of the Conservative Party, which would set him up to become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Host Joe Kernen pointed out that the same group of people that gave “dire forecasts” when Trump was elected gave one about Brexit, asking if it would have the same fate.

“Brexit’s going to happen,” Scott stated. “They’re going to figure this out. I believe there’s a big opportunity for Britain and the United States to do more trade.”

“But I think this is going on around the world. People are fed up with their government, they’re not getting a return on their government. … I’m fed up with the size of our federal government,” he told Kernen before saying the new debt cieling deal “doesn’t sound very smart.”

