Nadler: ‘Incredibly Arrogant’ for Justice Department to ‘Instruct’ Robert Mueller in His Testimony

On Tuesday, House Judiciary chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) reacted to the Justice Department advising former FBI special counsel to stay in the “boundaries” of his report in his upcoming testimony.

Nadler said it is “incredibly arrogant” for the Justice Department to instruct Mueller what to say, given they do not have the authority to do so.

“I think it’s incredibly arrogant of the Department to instruct him to do that,” Nadler told host Alisyn Camerota. “It’s a part of the cover-up of the [Trump] administration to keep information away from the American people, but I think it’s not going to have a real impact.”

He added that since Mueller no longer works for the Justice Department, he does not have to “comply” with their instruction.

“He doesn’t have to comply with that letter. He doesn’t work for them. And that letter asks things that are beyond the power of the agency to ask even if he still there,” Nadler added.

