Dem Rep. Lieu: Mueller Hearing Conclusion Is Trump Committed Multiple Felonies

Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress showed President Donald Trump committed “multiple felonies.”

Lieu said, “What the hearing showed today, that Donald Trump committed multiple acts of obstruction of justice. Those are felonies. What the American people and Congress choose to do with that information we’ll see in the next few days and weeks.”

He continued, “If the American people are watching this, the only conclusion they can conclude is that the Russians systematically and sweepingly interfered in our 2016 elections, the Trump campaign embraced that interference and then the president committed multiple acts of obstruction of justice to stop the investigation into that interference.”

He added, “Robert Mueller himself brings up the fact that he did not exonerate the president and then he says the OLC opinion prevents me from indicting a sitting president. That’s like saying two plus two and that we’re here going okay, that means four, right? That’s essentially where I got him to commit to today and if the American people watch these hearings, that’s the only conclusion they could come up with that the president of the United States committed multiple felonies.”

