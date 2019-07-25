Speier: If We Don’t Move on Impeachment by September 1, ‘We Should Just Shut It Down’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) stated that while she supports an impeachment inquiry against President Trump, “if we don’t take action come September 1st, then we should just shut it down.”

Speier said, “[W]e should be required at this point in time to take action. Now, if we don’t take action come September 1st, then we should just shut it down. Because we’re not going to be able to do anything at all. I feel strongly that we should, but I think we’re running out of time.”

