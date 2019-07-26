Pelosi: AOC Is ‘Very Gracious,’ Like ‘Family’

Friday at her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) discussed her meeting with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

When asked if they buried the hatchet, Pelosi said, “I don’t think there was a hatchet.”

She continued, “I would never even say it was a hatchet. But I do think that we sat down today, we had a good meeting and the congresswoman is a very gracious member of Congress. We had a very positive conversation about our districts and how we represent them, our country and how we need to meet the needs, the diversity of America, and challenges we face in terms of issues and how immigration and people are respected.”

She added, “It’s like you are in a family. In a family, you have your differences, but you are still family.”

