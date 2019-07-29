Kamala Harris: Trump Using ‘Low-Ball’ to Divide the Country

Monday while answering reporters questions in Detroit, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) criticized President Donald Trump for his tweets attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore.

Harris said, “The idea that this president would attack the city of Baltimore and Elijah Cummings is just, you know, and the way he has done it is just a further example of the fact that the guy plays low-ball. He is doing what he has done from the time he became a candidate, which is he is trying to divide this country.

