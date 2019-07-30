Elizabeth Warren to CNN’s Cooper: I Wish ‘We’d Stop Using Republican Talking Points’ on People Losing Private Insurance

During an interview on CNN after Tuesday’s CNN Democratic debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) responded to CNN host Anderson Cooper’s question on what she would say to people who like their private health insurance by saying, “I really wish we’d stop using Republican talking points on what people are giving up.”

Cooper asked Warren, “But to somebody out there who likes their health insurance that they have through their union or wherever it is, what do you say to them about what lies ahead, about why they should give up their private insurance?”

Warren answered, “You know, I really wish we’d stop using Republican talking points on what people are giving up. This is about a transition and how people get their health care covered. And I say to them, go visit with Ady Barkan. He’s the guy I talked about onstage. … And he has ALS and he’s dying. He has great health insurance. And yet, every month, he’s about $9,000 of medical bills that the insurance company just says, no, we’re not going to pay for them. His wife, Rachael, spends hours and hours and hours on the phone begging the insurance company for coverage. He goes online, like thousands of Americans who have health insurance, to beg their friends, their family, and strangers please chip in some money, so I can pay for health care that my insurance company won’t cover.”

