Sanders: Unstable People See Trump’s Racist Rhetoric as a Sign to ‘Take Up Arms’

Sunday on CNN, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said President Donald Trump’s rhetoric was causing mentally unstable people to take up arms.

Sanders said, “I am sure that President Trump does not want anybody in this country to go around shooting other people. But what he has got to understand is that when you have language that is racist, that is virulently anti-immigrant, there are mentally unstable people in this country who see that as a sign to do terrible, terrible things. I think the president has to stop the racism and that xenophobia immediately.”

He added, “What he has to understand, in a nation when you have many, many thousands of people who are mentally unstable, when you talk about invasions and hordes of people, and talk about Mexicans as criminals and rapists, and a country under siege, you have unstable people who see that as a sign they have to take up arms and do the horrific things that we just saw in El Paso.”

When asked if he believes Trump is a white nationalist. Sanders said, “I do. It gives me no to pleasure to say this, but I think all of the evidence out there suggests that we have a president who is a racist, who is a xenophobe, who appeals and is trying to appeal to white nationalism.”

