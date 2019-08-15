Marc Ginsberg: ‘Trump Is the Most Popular Person in Israel’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former Carter administration adviser Marc Ginsberg called President Donald Trump “the most popular person in Israel.”

The discussion was about President Donald Trump tweeting that Israel should deny Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) entry and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following through with that proposal.

Ginsberg said, “This is all about politics is local. Benjamin Netanyahu was under pressure to permit these two congresswomen to come even though a just few days before their arrival there was a bipartisan delegation of congressman led by Steny Hoyer and these two women refused to be part of that. I’m no fan of the Squad. I believe they were basically going to stir up a lot of mischief during this trip. However, the fact that Benjamin Netanyahu was prepared to let Israel turn into a vassal state for Donald Trump particularly at a time when Netanyahu only cares about one thing which is his ability to form a new government if he obtains mandate that he needs on the December 17th election, all politics is local in Israel. In Israel, Trump is the most popular person in Israel.”

