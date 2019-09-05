House Judiciary Vice Chair Scanlon: House Democrats ‘Jack Bauer Racing Against the Clock’ with Trump

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Judiciary Vice Chair Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) stated that House Democrats are “Jack Bauer racing against the clock” with President Trump and impeachment.

Host Chris Hayes asked, “Here’s my interpretation, and what many people’s interpretation of the actions of House Democrats since taking over the gavel is that the House Democratic caucus doesn’t think the president’s a good president. They think he’s bad. They think he’s unfit. They think he may be dangerous, but they don’t see it essentially as a kind of national emergency in which every day goes by, there’s a sort of ticking clock towards some kind of long-tail risk landing in all of our lives. My sense from the House Democratic leadership is yes, he’s bad. Yes, we’re going to be thorough. We’re going to go through the process. The Constitution’s the Constitution. The courts are the courts. But we’re not Jack Bauer racing against some clock. There are a lot of people who think that the situation is Jack Bauer racing against a clock. What do you say to that?”

Scanlon responded, “I agree that it’s Jack Bauer racing against the clock. A lot of us ran because we were so disturbed at what we were seeing coming out of DC. I think one of the issues here is, okay, we are dealing with the Constitution. It’s not supposed to be easy to impeach someone. What we’re engaging in right now, I mean, we have a lot of allegations of conduct against the president, which, if proven, would constitute high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett