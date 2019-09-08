DNC Chair Perez: ‘Hurricane Donald’ Is a Category 5 Storm on Our Democracy

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said President Donald Trump was a “category 5” hurricane added that in the eye of the storm was “our democracy.”

Perez said, “This is Hurricane Donald, and it’s a category 5 storm and in the eye of the storm is our democracy. And we need to take our democracy back. All of our candidates understand the gravity of the moment, and they understand that whoever wins, they’re going to be supporting the Democrat. And I appreciate what Howard Schultz did. He was a man of his word. He said if I can’t win, and I’m only a spoiler, I’m not going to run. So I very much appreciate that he kept his word.”

